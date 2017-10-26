Drama as Dino Melaye kneels during plenary begging for help
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
The controversial Senator representing the Kogi-West senatorial district, Dino Melaye, on Wednesday put up another drama during plenary while asking for help for his state.
In a picture posted on his Instagram page, he was seen kneeling down begging others to help Kogi State.
According to him, Kogi workers were suffering and need immediate help from an external body.
He wrote, “Please save Kogi State, Please help us, Kogi workers are dying.”
See his post below:
A post shared by Dino Melaye (@dinomelaye) on
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles