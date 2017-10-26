Home | News | General | Drama as Dino Melaye kneels during plenary begging for help
Drama as Dino Melaye kneels during plenary begging for help



The controversial Senator representing the Kogi-West senatorial district, Dino Melaye, on Wednesday put up another drama during plenary while asking for help for his state.

In a picture posted on his Instagram page, he was seen kneeling down begging others to help Kogi State.

According to him, Kogi workers were suffering and need immediate help from an external body.

He wrote, “Please save Kogi State, Please help us, Kogi workers are dying.”

See his post below:

