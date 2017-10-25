Home | News | General | 'Stop dishing out marriage epistle, i know your sidechick' - Twitter user blasts Timi Dakolo
'Stop dishing out marriage epistle, i know your sidechick' - Twitter user blasts Timi Dakolo



Following the 'Marriage advice' clash between Timi Dakolo and Freeze yesterday, a Twitter user @Moyocashogi has warned the gospel singer to thread softly claming that Timi is also cheating on his wife, and infact he knows his side chick.


Timi dakolo that I know his side chic be dishing out marital epistle....timi continue oooooooo
— Moyosore (@Moyocashogi) October 25, 2017

He also dropped a 'hint' (Can anybody help us with it? )

Loool I said I know timi's side chic and some of you think I want to trend looooool.....Ok lemme just drop this hint " D-farm Agege"
— Moyosore (@Moyocashogi) October 26, 2017
Time to go make some money biko....Timi can like to shine on but I know his side chic simple
— Moyosore (@Moyocashogi) October 26, 2017

