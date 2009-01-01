Home | News | General | JUST IN: Dambazau absent as Buhari presides over FEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the Federal Executive Council meeting, where the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau is conspicuously absent.

Dambazau has been in the eye of the storm in recent times after allegations he played a role in the reinstatement and promotion of former head of the Presidential Task Force on Pensions Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The meeting which started exactly 10:55am, at the Council Chambers, inside the Presidential Villa, Abuja had in attendance Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, both of whom have been fingered in the controversies that re-instated Abdulrasheed Maina, a former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Force.

The FEC meeting was put off on Wednesday, October 25th and rescheduled for Thursday, October 26th on the orders of the president.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General