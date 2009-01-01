APC reacts to plot by 17 Governors to remove Oyegun
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied that 17 state governors are plotting to remove its national chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.
National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, Bolaji Abdullahi, told journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, that nobody has expressed displeasure over Oyegun’s regime.
“When you talk of 17 Governors planning to impeach our national chairman, it is just a newspaper report people are reacting to. We have come out to dismiss such report telling Nigerians that we are not aware of the 17 governors referred to.
“We made it clear that there would not have been anything like that because they would have expressed such displeasure whether against the party or chairman in particular during the series of meetings we have had with them.
“I was opportuned to attend all the meetings and there has never been any time any of them stood up to say that they are not happy with him,” he said.
The Governors are reportedly angry, that Oyegun has been running the party with only seven of their colleagues.
They are expected to table their grievances at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and pass a vote of no confidence in him.
