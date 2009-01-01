Home | News | General | I am still using my personal cars - Aisha Buhari responds to Misau’s claims that IGP Idris bought 2 Prado jeeps for her private use
I am still using my personal cars - Aisha Buhari responds to Misau’s claims that IGP Idris bought 2 Prado jeeps for her private use



- Mrs Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has responded to allegations that the inspector general of police, Ibrahim Idris, had purchased 2 Prado jeeps for her personal use

- The allegation was made by Senator Isah Misau (APC-Bauchi Central), as he appeared before the Senate committee investigating IGP Idris

- Mrs Buhari responded however, that she was still making use of her personal vehicles

The wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has responded to allegations made by Senator Isah Misau (APC- Bauchi Central), that she was given two Prado jeeps for her private use by the inspector general of police, Ibrahim Idris.

READ ALSO: We learnt about Maina's arrest warrant from newspapers - Immigration Service

Misau made the allegations before the Senate committee set up to investigate the police boss.

However, reacting via her twitter handle, @aishambuhari, the first lady stated that she was still using her personal cars.

As she tweeted below:

