Immigration reacts to Maina saga, alleges that no notice was given for ex-pension boss' arrest, and that service was unaware of his exit or re-entry

- The Nigeria Immigration Services has reacted to the ongoing saga involving the fugitive former pensions’ boss, Abdulrasheed Maina

- The NIS allegedly stated that it was not given any official notice for Maina’s arrest, and was unaware of his exit from the country and his re-entry

- According to the NIS spokesman, the service had read about the warrant for Maina’s arrest on the pages of the newspapers, just like other Nigerians

The Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS) has allegedly disclosed that it was not given official notice of the arrest warrant issued against the embattled former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, Daily Trust reports.

In a telephone interview, NIS spokesman, Sunday James, reportedly stated that the service was not notified about the warrant by any government agency.

NAIJ.com notes that James reportedly feigned ignorance, when quizzed about how the fugitive former pension boss could be allowed back into Nigeria despite the fact that there was an international warrant for his arrest issued by Interpol.

James stated: “Was Maina ever out of the country? I have no such information.

“As the spokesperson for the service (NIS), I can tell you that we don’t have records of Maina’s exit or entry.

“We are not aware of his exit or entry from this country from our records.”

He went further: “We read the warrant of arrest on Maina on the pages of newspapers.

“The Comptroller General of Immigration would have acted promptly on it if such order was ever communicated to the service.”

James outlined the normal protocol; stating that security organizations who have declared individuals wanted for any reason, would officially communicate this to the NIS CG, “who will immediately put his officials on notice at all entry and exit points across the country."

He stated further: “When such orders are given, our officials act promptly and such wanted individuals will hardly escape.

“They (wanted individuals) can only escape from us if they use any of the several illegal entry and exit points which are not manned by immigration officials.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that days after receiving a report on the controversial reinstatement of Abdulrsheed Maina, the former civil servant wanted for alleged corruption, President Muhammadu Buhari is yet to announce his response.

Following Buhari’s directives, the report was submitted to the president’s office on Monday, October 23, few hours after Winifred Oyo-Ita, Nigeria's Head of Service, was instructed to do so.

