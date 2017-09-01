Home | News | General | President Buhari presides over FEC
President Buhari presides over FEC



President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday presided over the meeting of Federal Executive Council (FEC) in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting which was shifted from Wednesday, Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, started at about 11 a.m.

President Muhammadu Buhari arriving to chair the weekly FEC Meeting 

It is being attended by the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, acting Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Dr Habiba Lawal, and cabinet ministers.

It was gathered that the 2018 budget might be the sole agenda to be deliberated upon at the meeting

President Buhari presides over FEC
