NBA charges legal practitioners to shun corruption

The Osun Chapter of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has called on legal practitioners to shun corrupt practices capable of rubbishing the image of the profession.

Mr Tona Akanbi, the Chairman of the association, gave the advice on Thursday in Iwo during a valedictory court session in honour of retiring Justice Moshoood Adeigbe.

Akanbi also charged members to shun indolence, laxity and make integrity their watchword.

He sad that the judicial system should be sanitized and preserved to stop anything from rubbishing it.

“There is need members to emulate Justice Moshood Adeigbe who has served diligently in the Osun Judiciary.”

Mr Abdulganiu Aremu, a prominent retired Judge, also said that fear, greed and impatience had taken the center stage in the judiciary, hence the need for complete overhaul of the system.

Aremu described Adeigbe as a seasoned and personified judge who contributed enormously to the judiciary in Osun and Oyo States.

According to him, Adeigbe has served selflessly and painstakingly, putting in his best in the Iwo Judicial Division.

“Adeigbe has worked hard enough to reduce piled up cases from 600 to 40 in Iwo and adjudicated outstanding delicate community cases to avoid crises.

“We are going to miss an epitome of integrity, an incorruptible, upright, and highly dedicated Justice Adeigbe,” he said.

Adeigbe, thanked the Chief Judge of Osun, Justice Ojo Adepele, Iwo branch of the NBA, judges, magistrates, lawyers and family members for their support during his service years.

He promised to always put in his quota to the development of the judiciary.

