Peter Okoye Disclose Condition That Can Reunite Him With His Brother



Peter Okoye during an interview Disclosed the only Condition That Can Reunite Him With His Brothers, Jude And Paul okoye. Herevealed that it is possible that he reconciles with his brothers to reform PSqaure only if “respect” resurrects among them.

He said,

“Of course. When the respect is back. When you stay apart for a while, the respect will come. We’ve lost it.

People will never understand but we’ve lost that respect. Like I said in the open letter, we will work in future but when we come back, it will be from respect.”

