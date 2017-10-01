Tonto Dikeh And Her Son Step Out in Matching Outfits (Photos)
Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and her son, King Andre stepped out yesterday rocking these lovely matching outfits.
She captioned the photo;
“No greater joy than twinning with MY WORLD..
#KINGTONTO #MAMAKING #RADICAL4JESUS #JUICYMAN”
“The best job I ever took on is being a mother,” .
