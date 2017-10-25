Home | News | General | FG Recovers $85m From UK On Malabu Oil Deal
FG Recovers $85m From UK On Malabu Oil Deal



The Federal Government says it has recovered $85million from the United Kingdom as part of the stolen funds from the Malabu Oil deal.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami, disclosed this on Thursday during a consultative meeting on assets recovery in Abuja.

Malami, however, decried the none compliance attitude of some countries that are still holding on to stolen assets.

Although he didn’t mention the countries, he said the government had signed several treaties to facilitate the return of stolen assets.

