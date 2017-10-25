I’m using my personal car, Aisha Buhari denies Misau claims
She made this disclosure via her twitter account On Thursday.
Buhari wrote, ” I am using my personal car.”
Misau made the allegations when he appeared before the Senate Ad Hoc Committee on Investigation of Various Allegations Levelled Against the Police, the Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission.
He said,"I still have some contract papers that the IG himself submitted to the court, where the First Lady through her aide-de-camp requested a Toyota Hiace and a Sienna jeep. The same day that the ADC wrote, the IG minuted that she should be given two jeeps. And it is not part of the appropriation. If you look at the appropriation, there is nowhere they said the First Lady should be given two jeeps."
