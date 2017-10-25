Home | News | General | I will never connive against former president Goodluck Jonathan - Metuh

- The former national publicity secretary for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said he will never connive against ex-president Goodluck Jonathan

- Olisa Metuh denied claims that he has surrendered himself to the federal government and the EFCC to be used as a bait to trap Jonathan

- He also said he has instructed his lawyers to revisit and review the subpoena for the the appearance of the former president as a witness in his case

The immediate past national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh has denied claims that he is conniving with the federal government and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the former president, Goodluck Jonathan.

Metuh said allegation that he is desperately looking for means to get "off the hook" on the criminal charges against him is unfounded.

In a statement received by NAIJ.com, Metuh said, he never surrendered himself to be used to drag down the former president as widely claimed by a group, the Save Ijaw Nation Group.

READ ALSO: I am still using my personal cars - Aisha Buhari responds to Misau’s claims that IGP Idris bought 2 Prado jeeps for her private use

While declaring innocence on the charges levelled against him by the EFCC, the former PDP spokesperson said he has no reason to negotiate with anyone to be let off the hook "that is non-existent.

Metuh said: "It is therefore inconceivable and completely ridiculous for anybody to think that I would for any reason betray or surrender myself to be used against President Goodluck Jonathan, for whom I have immense respect and served diligently, without any apologies, in and out of office."

"To what end will I conspire with the same set of people who singled me out to be humiliated and openly handcuffed while spreading all manner of malicious stories against me, most of which they even denied outright in court while others remain completely unsubstantiated?

Ordinarily, the content of the charge against me in the Federal High Court should not breed any worries but for the fact that it now appears that the anti-corruption fight has shifted the burden of proof to a defendant once an allegation is made," Metuh said.

READ ALSO: 3 heartbreaking stories from girls forced to be Boko Haram bombers

He added that the order by the court followed a mere request by his lawyers for a corroborative evidence in his ongoing trial and nothing more.

He said: "Without prejudice to all the foregoing, I accept that it was the need for corroboration of lack of mens rea on my part that led my lawyers to request for the evidence of the respected former President to assist them in proving my innocence.

However, with all the controversies arising from the reports of the said pronouncements and the attendant concerns thereof, I have instructed my legal team to revisit and review the entire issue of the subpoena.

In the past 20 months I have shouldered my travails personally and without seeking to involve any other individual and/or groups in this unfortunate saga.

I habour no ill feeling or malice towards none as I believe that with time, justice will surely be done in my matter," Metuh concluded.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

NAIJ.com earlier reported that an Ijaw youth group had condemned the order given by Justice Okon Abang on the appearance of the former president before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The group, Ijaw Youth Council said the court's order is mischievous and an attempt by President Muhammadu Buhari and the judge to embarrass the person and office of the former president.

The council said no former president of Nigeria can be openly humiliated like Jonathan.

The EFCC stage a walk against corruption - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naij.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General