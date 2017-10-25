Home | News | General | Dambazau absent at FEC meeting as Maina's appointment causes controversy

- The minister of interior was absent at the Thursday, October 26, FEC meeting

- President Muhammadu Buhari presided over the weekly meeting

As the controversy surrounding the appointment of Abdulrasheed Maina as a director in the ministry of interior deepens, the minister of interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, was absent at the Thursday, October 26's Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

Dambazau was one of the cabinet members linked to the recall and posting of the former Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

President Buhari presided over the FEC meeting. Photo Credit: Bayo Omoboriowo

READ ALSO: Sanusi calls for debate on restructuring

The Sun reports that the minister of justice and the attorney general of the federation, Abubakar Malami, who was also linked to the appointment of Maina was present at the FEC meeting.

Minister of justice, Abubakar Malami was present at the meeting. Photo credit: Bayo Omoboriowo

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita, who was also linked to Maina's recall was present at the FEC meeting.

Abdulrasheed Maina's whereabouts is still unknown even as President Buhari ordered the termination of his appointment. Photo Credit: Bayo Omoboriowo

Recall that NAIJ.com reported that President Buhari on Monday ordered the immediate termination of Maina's appointment as the new director of the ministry of interior.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the Nigeria Immigration Services (NIS) has allegedly disclosed that it was not given official notice of the arrest warrant issued against the embattled former chairman of the presidential task force on pension reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina.

In a telephone interview, NIS spokesman, Sunday James, reportedly stated that the service was not notified about the warrant by any government agency.

With everything happening around us, there's really no hope in Nigeria - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naij.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General