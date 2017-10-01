Tagbo: Caroline Danjuma bids final farewell to late boyfriend
Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma has bid farewell to her ex-boyfriend, late Tagbo Umeike.
Tagbo died in controversial circumstance after hanging out with music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido on his (Tagbo’s) birthday.
Miss Danjuma was the first to break the news of Tagbo’s death wherein she called out Davido.
She later spoke on her relationship with the deceased.
In new Instagram posts, the actress shared some new photos on her page to show she has snapped out of her mourning.
She wrote a farewell message to Tagbo, also known as T7 by close friends.
The actress said,“The worst goodbyes are those when you don’t have a choice.”
See post below…
