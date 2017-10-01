Home | News | General | Tagbo: Caroline Danjuma bids final farewell to late boyfriend
  • 4 hours 9 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma has bid farewell to her ex-boyfriend, late Tagbo Umeike.

Tagbo died in controversial circumstance after hanging out with music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido on his (Tagbo’s) birthday.
Miss Danjuma was the first to break the news of Tagbo’s death wherein she called out Davido.
She later spoke on her relationship with the deceased.
In new Instagram posts, the actress shared some new photos on her page to show she has snapped out of her mourning.
She wrote a farewell message to Tagbo, also known as T7 by close friends.
The actress said,“The worst goodbyes are those when you don’t have a choice.”

See post below…
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

