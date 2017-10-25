Home | News | General | How Badeh’s wife and two sons escaped to the US over fraud charges - Witness reveals

- A Federal High Court in Abuja has heard from Abubakar Madaki, a prosecution witness, how Alex Badeh’s wife and sons fled to the US to escape answering to fraud charges

- Madaki stated that attempts to arrest them and bring them back to face justice have so far proved futile

- The witness further disclosed that EFCC investigators had uncovered several properties which were purchased by Badeh via proxies, with funds diverted from the Air Force

A prosecution witness testifying at the trial of former Chief of Air Staff (COAS), Alex Badeh, has told the Federal High Court in Abuja how Badeh’s wife and two sons escaped to the US.

According to reports, the witness, Abubakar Madaki, gave details of how the family fled abroad when they received word about the investigation into the fraud allegations leveled against the former Air Force chief.

NAIJ.com gathers that Madaki, an Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigator, gave Badeh’s wife’s name as Mary, and his sons as Alex Badeh (Jr) and Kam.

He stated that the trio absconded before the investigations were concluded; and that attempts to arrest them and bring them back to face justice have so far proved futile.

According to Madaki, the commission’s investigators had uncovered several properties which were purchased by Badeh, using proxies, with funds diverted from the Air Force.

Madaki was the prosecution’s 18th witness, and was led in evidence by Rotimi Jacobs, SAN.

He stated: “As of today, the subsequent buyers have not registered their interests.

“Since the subsequent buyers have not registered their interests, as I earlier stated, we got the occupants of the property and those working on the projects, who took us to the final owners of the properties, because the properties have gone to three owners from the original owners.

“It was the last owners of the properties that we traced the funds from the Nigerian Air Force to, via the agents.”

The presiding judge, Okon Abang, adjourned the case till November 1, after admitting exhibits.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja admitted documents showing that the governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, sold a N650 million landed property to the former Chief of Air Staff, Alex Badeh.

Justice Okon Abang admitted into evidence, exhibits of a title deed of a property sold by Fayose to buyers who allegedly acted on behalf of Badeh.

The court in its hearing admitted the evidence brought before it by the lawyer to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Rotimi Jacobs.

