Pictures of deplorable state of Owodunni street in Ifelodun local government area of lagos state

- Photos showing the deplorable conditions at Owodunni street in Ifelodun local government area of Lagos state has emerged

- People of the street has called on the state government and the chairman of the local government Ajidagba Fatai Shuaib to come to their aid

- Officials of the LGA were accused of high handedness

Chibuike Iriakanns, a resident of Owodunni street in Ifelodun local government has brought the attention of Nigerians to the deplorable state of the street.

Iriakanns made this known in a statement sent to NAIJ.com on Wednesday, October 25.

He called on the state government and the chairman of the local government Ajidagba Fatai Shuaib to come to their aid.

He said: "It is a sad occurrence when you see touts employed by local government council take the law into their own hands. Yesterday, the 24th of October 2016, some rascals who happen to work for Ifelodun local government came over to our street, they said they came to collect radio and television levy, as if that was not enough they started harassing occupants.

"A lady was inside her house when one of the idiots opened her door without even knocking and the lady didn't take it likely with them and as a result they left her building.

"The same people went to another building and began locking people inside their houses in the process a pregnant woman collapsed and immediately other tenants rushed her to the clinic where she was well attended to.

"They also attempted to enter the house of a man not knowing the man was a police officer. When they realised two of them quickly ran out while the other two where held down by the children of the police officer, immediately police officers from the Amukoko police station came and took the two guys away.

"Not quite long after the two were taken to police station, some council men came in with two vans, at first they wanted to start a fight but when they saw that all the people in the street was ready for them they calmed down and went over to the house of the police officer to ask questions and they were also filming and taking pictures but what they failed to do was to film the poor and deplorable state of the street road and drainage system.

"Owodunni street have been complying with every levy been collected by Ifelodun local government but it saddens my heart that no meaningful development has been brought into this same street by the local government.

"They collect shop permit from every shops yearly, houses pay for radio and television levy,every house is also been forced to pay what they call health levy as if we re been treated by the local government.

"Finally i would like to ask Nigerians if its reasonable to keep paying levies to the local government if no developmental project is getting to us,not to even talk of youth empowerment programmes."

