Home | News | General | BREAKING: Federal government recovers stolen $85m from UK
Biafra: Ojukwu Told No Lie Fani-Kayode Tackles Gowon
From Maikanti to Maina: What next? by Azu Ishiekwene (Opinion)

BREAKING: Federal government recovers stolen $85m from UK



  • 3 hours 56 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Nigerian federal government on Thursday, October 26, announced the recovery of $85m, part of stolen funds from the controversial Malabu Oil deal from the United Kingdom (UK).

It said the money is part of stolen funds from the controversial Malabu Oil deal.

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami stated this at the ongoing consultative meeting on assets recovery in Abuja.

Malami decried the negative attitude of some countries that are still holding on to stolen assets, despite several treaties signed with the Federal Government to facilitate the return of loot.

Source: Naij.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

BREAKING: Federal government recovers stolen $85m from UK
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 467