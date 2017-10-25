BREAKING: Federal government recovers stolen $85m from UK
Nigerian federal government on Thursday, October 26, announced the recovery of $85m, part of stolen funds from the controversial Malabu Oil deal from the United Kingdom (UK).
It said the money is part of stolen funds from the controversial Malabu Oil deal.
Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami stated this at the ongoing consultative meeting on assets recovery in Abuja.
Malami decried the negative attitude of some countries that are still holding on to stolen assets, despite several treaties signed with the Federal Government to facilitate the return of loot.
