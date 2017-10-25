Home | News | General | Useful guidelines on how to shave eyebrows correctly

If you have found yourself on this page, then you have probably decided for yourself, ‘Today is the day I learn how to shave my eyebrows’. We applaud you for your bravery! Just for you, we have prepared a step-by-step tutorial of how to shave eyebrows. Use this guide if you want to get the perfect eyebrows without visiting a salon.

How to shave eyebrows

Despite popular opinion, you do not have to spend lots of time and money to achieve that perfect eyebrow shape. You can easily do this at home without any outside help. If you want to shave your brows, here is what you need:

An eyebrow razor

Mirror

Paper towels

Moisturiser

Eyebrow pencil (with an eyebrow brush, can be separate)

Eyebrow gel

Tweezers and small scissors (optional, but recommended)

When you get all the required instruments, only ten simple steps will separate you from your perfect eyebrows.

Here they are:

Step 1. Before you get to shaving your brows, take a warm shower. The steam from it will loosen the pores on your face and open the eyebrow hair follicles, which is a perfect situation for shaving. A gentle scrub around your eyebrow area should also help to prevent such nuisance as ingrown hairs.

Step 2. Apply moisturiser to the area around your brows. Any regular moisturiser will do. Do not forget about the area between your brows. This will protect your sensitive skin from the adverse effects of shaving. It will also make the eyebrow hairs more amenable and easy to deal with.

Step 3. Grab your eyebrow pencil. Begin by using its brush side. If you do not have a brush attachment on your pencil, you can use a regular eyebrow brush. Brush your eyebrow hairs upwards. By brushing your hairs straight up, you will be able to figure out which hairs need trimming.

Step 4. Then use the other side of the pencil to create your perfect eyebrow shape. Take your time, make sure both eyebrows are symmetrical. Use feathery short strokes to have more control over the process. This step is necessary for you to have an idea of what shape you need to stick to. If you skip this step, you might end up with asymmetrical brows that would be beyond saving.

Step 5. Now you are finally going to learn how to shave eyebrow hairs. Grab your razor and begin the shaving process by removing the hairs between your eyebrows. In order to do this, take the razor in your hand, place it perpendicular to your brows right above the nose and take care of small hairs in short precise strokes.

Then turn it so that it is perpendicular to your nose and shave of the rest of the hairs in the middle by moving the razor opposite to the growth of your hair.

Step 6. Take a paper towel and wipe the hairs and moisturiser from your razor. Do not forget to wipe the razor often.

Step 7. Now take care of the hairs above the brows. To do that, pull the skin above your brow upward with one hand and use the other hand to shave off the unwanted hairs against the hair growth. Make sure you put the razor parallel to your eyebrows and close to the skin. This way, you will shave off the hairs without leaving those annoying black dots. Avoid getting too close to your desired eyebrow shape. You can get rid of any residual hairs later.

Step 8. Then remove the hairs under the eyebrows. Begin with the spots underneath the brow arches and carefully shave off the unwanted hairs there. Pull the skin on your temple to make the skin tauter, so that it is easier to shave. Use short tight strokes, apply some pressure to the razor and shave against the hair growth. Clear the rest of the area with downward sweeps of the razor.

Step 9. Take a close look at your eyebrows in the mirror. Make sure that they are symmetrical, and no hair is out of place. If things are not perfect, make them perfect. You can also use tweezers and scissors to finish it all up.

Step 10. When you are satisfied with the way your brows have turned out, grab some paper towels or a washcloth, dip them in warm water and remove the residual moisturiser. Apply brow gel to your newly shaved brows to ensure the perfect shape.

And voila! Your ideally shaped eyebrows are done! It was not all that hard, was it? Now, stick around for a few recommendations on eyebrow shaving.

Recommendations for shaving eyebrows

In addition to our instructions, please consider our tips on how to shave your eyebrows. You do not have to follow them, it is your choice, but they can definitely help you out.

Do not shave off your eyebrows completely. First of all, humans naturally need eyebrows, as they protect our eyes from sweat. Secondly, it will take forever for them to grow back, trust us. Besides, eyebrows that are fully drawn or tattooed on often look unnatural and ridiculous. Leave at least a little bit of your eyebrows intact if you want to achieve a cute realistic look.

Use special eyebrow razors. They are thin and only have one blade, so that you can easily and (more or less) safely remove unwanted eyebrow hairs. Regular razors or blades are too dangerous to use near your eyes.

Hold the razor flat against your skin and not straight up. This will allow you to have more control of the shaving process, and the risk of cutting will be much lower.

Try not to shave your eyebrows too often. The more you do it, the faster and thicker the hair will be. It is best to save this method for those days, when you cannot spare too much time on plucking, tweezing and shaping your brows.

That is all for our guide on how to shave eyebrows for beginners. Now you can shape your brows the way you want and look absolutely incredible! We hope that this has been helpful. Just remember to use caution while having razors so close to your eyes!

