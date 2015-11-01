Home | News | General | Breaking: FG recovers $85m in Malabu Oil deal from UK
Breaking: FG recovers $85m in Malabu Oil deal from UK



The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, Thursday, disclosed that the Buhari-led government has recovered $85million from the United Kingdom as part of the stolen funds from the Malabu Oil deal.

Malami gave the information during a consultative meeting on assets recovery in Abuja.

Details soon…

