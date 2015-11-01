Breaking: FG recovers $85m in Malabu Oil deal from UK
- 3 hours 13 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, Thursday, disclosed that the Buhari-led government has recovered $85million from the United Kingdom as part of the stolen funds from the Malabu Oil deal.
Malami gave the information during a consultative meeting on assets recovery in Abuja.
Details soon…
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles