Watch Moment Dino Melaye knelt To Beg Senators To Help ‘Dying’ Kogi Workers



Dino Melaye, Senator representing Kogi West, caused a stir at the red chamber of the Senate during yesterday’s plenary.

Melaye knelt to beg the Senate to help salvage workers of Kogi State from dying.
He lamented that the civil servants were now Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).
The lawmaker added that the workers were suffering and needed immediate help from an external body.
In a picture posted on his Instagram page, Melaye could be seen on his knees begging his colleagues to help Kogi State.
“Please save Kogi State, Please help us, Kogi workers are dying,” he wrote.

— The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) October 25, 2017

