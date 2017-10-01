Home | News | General | Freeze’s ex-wife backs Timi Dakolo, threatens to expose OAP

Opeyemi Olarinde, ex-wife of OAP Freeze, has weighed in the war of words between her estranged husband and Timi Dakolo

Timi Dakolo and Freeze battled earlier on Instagram over the singer’s controversial comment on why divorce should be condemned except when domestic violence is involved.

Freeze had stated that his divorce was a huge blessing to him and should not be condemned.

Reacting, Opeyemi told Timi to ignore her ex-husband’s comments, promising to reveal all that transpired in their marriage.

She also described the OAP as a myopic man.

“kindly ignore the myopic man…” she said via her Instagram account @opeyemiolarinde

“I was married to him for few years. I will reveal all that transpired”.

