Top 10 hilarious Nigerian memes

Are you ready to see the top 10 funny Nigerian memes of 2017? Do you love internet memes that can make you laugh? Everyone should, because it's a great way to have fun; we promise this list will make you laugh your head off!

Internet memes have long been a part of popular culture; it could also be considered quite significant in the lives of many, especially considering the high speed with which the most ones get spread amongst Internet users.

Internet memes are often created with interesting photos of ordinary people, as well as world-known celebrities or famous politicians; pictures from movie scenes, funny pictures, drawings and art objects often used too. By combining all these items, one could come up with an interesting collage or video, and then add apt inscriptions or funny comments to create impressive memes.

The main aim of creating memes is to capture an event, a lifestyle or a problem in an entertaining and ironic form.

The most interesting memes that vividly show very relatable situations to the Internet community end up getting reposted on social networks millions of times.

Funny Nigerian memes

Nigerians are not left out of the meme fun, they also actively share the most expressive ones on the Internet. Nigerians also create their own kind of memes that portray the attitude of Nigerians to various events and problems in the country and the world as a whole.

Today we have selected 10 of the most interesting and hilarious Nigerian memes in our opinion. Their meanings are clear and funny to every Nigerian.

Our selection begins with a meme depicting the US President Donald Trump. He is one of the most scandalous figures in the world’s politics scene so of course he has to have several memes. Practically every speech made by Trump causes a storm of emotions around the world; his behavior and statements are always controversial as shown in his memes.

The second funny meme depicts the attitude of African parents to their young daughters and their relationship with the opposite gender. First, when the girls are 13-18 years old, the parents are too protective of them and prohibit a lot of things including meeting with guys, making it difficult for them to establish relationships; and when the daughters are 25 years old, fathers and mothers start disturbing them with statements like: “Where is your husband? Why are you still unmarried? We want grandchildren, etc.

The third meme is about the complicated relationship between guys and girls. Girls want to meet guys who have decent money. And where can you earn big money in Nigeria? That's right, in the oil and gas industry. The meme depicts a guy trying so hard to meet the requirements of a girl he likes by claiming he works with oil and gas!

The fourth meme is also about relationships. A girl is seen crying inconsolably because she will never see that hot guy again.

The fifth meme is about expectations and reality. All girls dream about a prince who is decent, well-educated, rich and owns his own house, but there are very few of men like that around. As a result, most girls end up dating simpler guys, some of them even end up with bad boys and bullies; at the end of the day, the young ladies get married to the pot bellied men chosen and liked by their parents.

The next meme is about people’s ignorance. Some individuals perceive Africa as one country and consider all the inhabitants of the large continent as one people who speak one mythical "African language." Such people have very low knowledge about the level of diversity of the people inhabiting Africa, their languages and different cultures.

This ignorance does not only affect Africa; for example, some people think Brazilians speak Brazilian language. (Note: in Brazil, they speak Portuguese.)

In this meme you see a parody of the latest trend that has widely spread amongst girls; they get to take selfies using a filter which puts up a wreath on their head, with dark drawn eyebrows and making the duck face. The trends of nowadays are amazing.

This particular skeptical kid has become the base for many funny memes and this is one of them! The kid in the photo shows his alertness, slight mistrust and at the same times interest in the older woman.

These days, the use of various gadgets has really affected civilization. People spend most of their time playing on their favorite devices; they use these devices at times when they should be doing other important things and at the oddest times. Humans seem to have completely abandoned the use of their brains and turned to computers!

Here we returned to our first meme inspiration - Donald Trump. His haircut is inimitable; so people had to wonder what it would like on media personalities and hosts of various TV shows! But then again, it is good enough for the president of a great and powerful country, right?

There are so many Nigerian memes available on the internet these days, so be sure to check them out, repost the best ones or create one yourself. If a meme can make even one person smile, then it has served a good purpose. Let us bring in a bit of humor and light irony into our everyday activities.

