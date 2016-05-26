Home | News | General | See the deplorable condition of Enugu and Port Harcourt airport

- Senator Ben Bruce in a Facebook post shared photos of the deplorable state of Enugu airport

- In the post, the Bayelsa senator added that the infrastructure was in a complete state of decay

Nigerian senator Ben Murray-Bruce (PDP-Bayelsa East) on Thursday, October 26, decried the current condition of the Enugu state airport.

In a post on his Facebook page, the senator condemned the deplorable state of the facility when the Senate's Aviation Committee visited the airport.

The roof of Enugu state airport falling apart Photo credit: Facebook, Ben Bruce

He said: "Senate Aviation Committee on oversight in Enugu airport. Disgraceful airport. Dirty toilets. Failed runway, approach lights not working. Crater on runway. Falling roof. Infrastructure is in a complete state of decay. No lounge. No rest place for pilots or crew. Yet contractor has been paid in full. With over N100billion annual revenue from the aviation sector, I’m speechless! DISGRACEFUL!"

A photo of the airport runway not working Photo credit: Ben Murray-Bruce

See the post below:

In 2015, a report published by Sleepingairports.net claimed that the Port Harcourt International Airport in Nigeria, was ranked as the worst airport in Africa.

According to the report, statistics revealed that voters believe the terminal should also be awarded the most corrupt in the world, as staff and personnel in the facility take every opportunity to rip passengers off their valuables in the name of tip-off.

Although, some parts of the facility are under renovation while some others are being constructed, there are virtually no seating, broken air-conditioning and a tent for Arrivals Hall.

In a visit to the premises by NAIJ.com on Thursday May 26, 2016, it was observed that the airport facility is yet to be effectively attended to.

Source: Naij.com

