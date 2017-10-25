BREAKING: FEC approves 2018 Appropriation Bill

The approval was given at a meeting of the council presided over by Buhari. The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udoma Udoma, confirmed the approval to State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.
Udoma said the Executive would liaise with the National Assembly to agree on a date the President will present the document to the federal lawmakers.
Udoma refused to give the details of the draft budget approved. He said the executive had fulfilled its promise of getting the budget proposal ready in October.
