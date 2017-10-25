Home | News | General | Navy to launch operation ‘Octopus Grip’ in Bayelsa, Delta

- Bello Al-Hassan, the flag officer commanding, central naval command, has said the command will soon launch operation Octopus Grip in Bayelsa and Delta

- Al-Hassan noted that the command has a responsibility of securing the waterways

- He also said the operation has recorded huge success in reducing crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and other maritime crimes

Bello Al-Hassan, the flag officer commanding, central naval command, disclosed that the command would soon commence riverine and sea exercises, code-named “Octopus Grip” in Bayelsa and Delta.

Al-hassan, who said this on Thursday while addressing a news conference in Yenagoa, said that the exercise was expected to last from October 30 to November 1.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the FOC also said the command was tasked with the responsibility of security of the waterways by providing adequate security within the command’s area of responsibility.

READ ALSO: Federal government recovers stolen $85m from UK

He said the command in Jan. launched “Operation Rivers Sweep.’’

According to him, “So far, the operation has recorded huge success in reducing crude oil theft, pipeline vandalism and other maritime crimes.

“Between May and Sept. this year, the command seized and destroyed about 870,000 MT of illegally refined crude oil.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch more videos on NAIJ.com TV

“Also, over 400 illegal refineries were destroyed, including 85 boats used by oil thieves.''

The flag officer said the aim of the planned exercise was also to assess the operational readiness of CNC fleet and to test the practical skills of its personnel in tackling maritime threats.

He said the navy was providing an environment that would enable sustenance of economic activities, including Oil and Gas production, the safety of shipping and other activities at sea.

Al-hassan said seven ships and 37 riverine boats would be involved in the operation of the high sea exercise.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the commissioner of police in Kogi state, Ali Janga, paraded two serving officers of the force as well as one personnel of the Nigerian Navy for alleged kidnapping and armed robbery.

Nigerian Air Force winged 10 flying officers - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naij.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General