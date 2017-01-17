Home | News | General | Police faults Senator Misau’s allegations against IGP Idris, releases document on retirement age of police boss

- The Nigeria police accuse Senator Isah Misau of planning to drag the name of Aisha Buhari and IGP Ibrahim Idris into a controversy

- Police spokesperson, Jimoh Moshood, describes the allegations by the senator against the wife of the president and the police IG as outright falsehood

- The force says Misau’s allegations are ill-motivated

The Nigeria police has dismissed statement by Senator Isah Misau in the media alleging that the Inspector general of police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, bought 2 jeeps for the wife of the president, Aisha Buhari.

The force also faulted statement credited to the senator that the IGP manipulated his retirement age.

Jimoh Moshood, the force public relations officer, force headquarters, in a statement made available to NAIJ.com on Thursday, October 26, said the police had studied the allegations made by the senator and found them to be outright falsehood, misleading and unfounded.

Moshood said the allegations were a deliberate attempt by Misau to misinform the public and drag the name of the wife of the president and the IGP into a controversy.

The police said: “It is pertinent to state that at no time did the Wife of the President and Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mrs Aishat Buhari requested directly or indirectly for vehicles for her use from the Inspector General of Police and no vehicle whether Jeep or SUV has ever been given for her personal use.

“To set the record straight and disabuse the minds of the public most especially those who must have read the story, that the Inspector General of Police is empowered by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended and the Police Act and Regulations, precisely Section 215 (1)(a&b) and (2) “The Nigeria Police Force shall be under the command of the Inspector General Police“ and the Deployment and Control of the entire Operations of the Force including allocation of Police vehicles for operational use throughout the country shall be under the purview of the IGP.

“It is within the powers of the Inspector General of Police as stated above that when on the 17th January, 2017, SP Sani M Baba –Inna, the ADC “Wife of the President” Federal Republic of Nigeria requested for Two (2) vehicles for Police Personnel in the convoy of Wife of the President for convoy movement and security purposes. Two (2) Police Vehicles (i) A Toyota Sienna Bus with Reg. No. NPF 2406D (ii) A Toyota Hiace Bus with Reg. No. NPF 3363D were approved by the Inspector General of Police to the ADC “Wife of the President” SP Sani M Baba –Inna for the purposes requested and not to the person of the Wife of the President or for her personal use as alleged by Misau.

“The Nigeria Police Force categorically wishes to state that all the allegations made by Misau against the Inspector General of Police and the Wife of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria of buying two (2) Jeeps for the Wife of the Presidents as reported in some media are baseless, untrue and done in bad faith to misinform and mislead the Public. Members of the Public are hereby strongly enjoined to discountenance and disregard the report in its entirety."

Making clarification on the allegation on the IGP’s retirement age, the force said Misau’s claims were ill-motivated.

The force spokesperson said: “For avoidance of doubt, the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Force Secretary Office wrote the Chairman, Police Service Commission on the 18th of January, 2017 drawing the attention of the Commission to the observation on the current Staff List of Senior Police Officers whereby the date of birth of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni was incorrectly stated as 3/01/1959 instead of the actual date 15/01/1959.

"All documents and records of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris, NPM, mni has 15/01/1959 as his date of birth except the staff list Senior Police Officers and this is the reason why the approval of the Honourable Chairman, Police Service Commission for correction of the error was sought in this regard.

“The difference of dates between 3/01/1959 and 15/01/1959 is just Twelve (12) days which is very insignificant in Thirty Five (35) years that a public servant can be in service. Attached is letter Ref No. CH.7080/FS/FHQ/ABJ/SUB.3/30 dated 18th January, 2017 written by the Force Secretary to the Honourable Chairman Police Service Commission on the subject matter for media ease of reference. "

The police said the Issa Hamma Misau had deliberately refused to prove the allegations he previously levelled against the Inspector General of Police on the floor of the Senate for which he was invited by the Senate Ad-hoc Committee, adding that the senator brought up other falsehoods to distract the committee and the members of the public.

The wife of the president, Aisha Buhari, has responded to allegations made by Senator Isah Misau that she was given two Prado jeeps for her private use by the inspector general of police, Ibrahim Idris.

Misau made the allegations before the Senate committee set up to investigate the police boss.

However, reacting via her twitter handle, @aishambuhari, the first lady stated that she was still using her personal cars.

