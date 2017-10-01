Home | News | General | FG asks for commitment from international community on repatriation of stolen funds, assets

The Federal Government has urged international community to `walk the talk’ by fulfilling some of the commitments made on recovery of stolen funds at the London anti corruption summit .

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, made the call at the pre-consultative Global Forum on Asset Recovery (GFAR) in Abuja on Thursday.

The theme of the forum was Building an Enduring Framework for Asset Recovery in Nigeria.

The forum provides a platform for Nigerian anti-corruption agencies, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders to discuss and reach a common understanding on issues ahead of the global conference.

The GFAR was established as an outcome of the London 2016 Anti –Corruption Summit.

The inaugural forum will be held in Washington DC from December 4 to 6.

Its inaugural meeting will focus on assistance to four priority countries of Nigeria, Sri Lanka, Tunisia and Ukraine.

He, however, said that President Muhammadu Buhari had in May 2015, made a commitment to tackle corruption and focus on the return of stolen assets from various jurisdictions.

He said that Nigeria had implemented the United Nations convention against corruption requirement through the development of national strategy on anti-corruption.

Malami said “We are currently reviewing our anti-corruption laws, and the government has signed the open government partnership initiative and completed the national Action Plan for its practical implementation in Nigeria.

“This action plan is also proposed to be launched by Mr. President very soon.“

The Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Eric Mayooraz, told the forum that the drafting of Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on return of Abacha Loot had been completed.

