23-yr-old woman stabbed to death by her boyfriend in South Africa (Photos)

The body of 23-year-old Lebogang Lamola was discovered with multiple stab wounds in Seshego, South Africa on Monday, 24 October.

According to Police Spokesperson, Lt Col Moatshe Ngoepe, the body of Lamola was found by her mother.

“The 23-year-old deceased was left alone at home yesterday in the morning and at about 17:30, when the mother came back, she was found lying dead in her bedroom with multiple stab wounds throughout her body. It is suspected that she might have been killed by her boyfriend,” said Ngoepe.

Initial police investigations have revealed that the deceased’s boyfriend left a suicide note at the crime scene. LIB learnt.

“The matter was reported to the Police who reacted swiftly and started with their initial investigations which revealed that the suspected boyfriend has left a suicide note at the crime scene before he fled,” Ngoepe added.

In an update, the suspect identified as Curthbert Manamela (pictured) a scholar taxi driver, handed himself over to the Seshego Police Station on Wedneday evening, 25 October.

The highly wanted suspect who has been on the run since Monday was said to be hiding at different places, which included Rusternburg, in the North West Province and the Bela Bela area, allegedly couldn’t handle the pressure anymore and handed himself over to the authorities, said Police Spokesperson, Lt Col Moatshe Ngoepe.

The suspect will appear before the Seshego Magistrate’s Court soon on a charge of murder.

