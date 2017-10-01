Home | News | General | Celebrity stylist Swankyjerry has a word for young people – ‘I’ll rather receive marriage advice from Mr and Mrs Olu Jacob’
Celebrity stylist Swankyjerry has a word for young people – ‘I’ll rather receive marriage advice from Mr and Mrs Olu Jacob’



Award-winning celebrity stylist, Swankyjerry has a word for young minds!

The super star stylist took his Instagram to advice that young people not allow the likes of Freeze and Timi mislead them, they should emulate the likes of Olu Jacobs .

Wise words!

