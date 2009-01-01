Super Eagles can beat Argentina – Coach
Yusuf spoke in Abuja ahead of the Nov. 14 friendly match against the former world champions in Russia.
The coach said that the Super Eagles were capable of reversing the series of defeats suffered at the hands of the South Americans by beating them in Russia this time around.
He said that Argentina’s track records would not be an advantage because the two teams would play the match based on their current form.
“My players are equal to the task anytime anywhere and we are not afraid of big names because big names no longer play football, but talent and determination are key to winning matches,’’ the coach said.
He assured Nigerians of an impressive outing against Argentina in the warm-up match aimed at boosting the morale of not only the players but their fans for World Cup.
The friendly match will be one in the series lined up to familiarise Nigerian players with the playing style of their likely opponents at the World Cup.
