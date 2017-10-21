Home | News | General | I didn’t make any allegation against Aisha Buhari - Misau cries out

- Senator Isah Misau said that he did not make any allegation against President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha

- Misau had been in running battle with the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris

- He said that his comments referenced court documents filed against him at the Federal High Court by IGP Idris while he was addressing the committee.

Embattled Senator, Isah Misau has denied making allegations against the person of Aisha Buhari, the wife of the President.

The Nation reports that Misau was reported to have accused the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris of buying to Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) for Mrs. Buhari, an allegation the police described as baseless falsehood.

READ ALSO: What God says about election in Anambra state - Popular cleric

NAIJ.com gathered that the Senator, who had been in running battles with the IGP, on Thursday, October 26, took to social media to ‘clarify’ the situation.

He wrote: “For the avoidance of doubt, I did not make any allegations against the person of the highly revered wife of the President, Aisha Muhammadu Buhari.

“In addressing the committee, my comments referenced court documents filed in charge CR/345/17 against me at the Federal High Court by IGP Idris.

“IGP Idris leaked correspondence with Muhammadu Buhari, Chief of Staff (COS), Director National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), ADC, Aisha Buhari and Chief Principal Staff Officer (CPSO) of the President to the public in documents filed at the Federal High Court.

“Shocked to find documents and minutes of the President and top government officials carelessly paraded in public by the IGP in clear breach of official secrecy.

I query the motive behind such indiscretion given that the said documents have little or no bearing on the matter of malpractice.

“My submission to the committee was simply to call attention to how IGP Idris is unethically dropping named by filing secret documents in court.

“Again, I make it abundantly clear: IGP Idris submitted official documents mentioning names of respected personalities. Not me.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“I urge the press and public to be wary of any attempt to obfuscate the issues. Indeed, eternal vigilance is the price for freedom.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that Senator Isah Misau (APC-Bauchi Central) stated that the inspector general of police, Ibrahim Idris, bought two Prado SUV’s for Aisha Buhari, wife of the president.

If any police officer misbehaves with you, call any of these numbers - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naij.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General