Nigeria Customs Service raises alarm over recruitment scam

- The Nigeria Customs Service warns Nigerians not to patronise suspected fraudsters claiming to be conducting recruitment exercises on its behalf

- The NCS public relations unit says the scammers operate by promising to ease the difficult process of getting a job, contract or auction sales if you pay some money into a private account

- The service states that it has seized over 3000 vehicles across the country between January and October in line with the extant law

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has drawn the attention of the public to the activities of suspected fraudsters claiming to be conduct recruitment exercises on its behalf.

The customs public relations unit in a statement on Facebook on Thursday, October 26, warned that such persons were looking for greedy and desperate people to defraud.

NCS said such dubious persons were in the habit of using names and pictures of customs officers to deceive people into believing that they are dealing with genuine customs officers.

It said the fraudsters operate by promising to ease the difficult process of getting a job, contract or auction sales in the NCS, if you pay some money into a private account.

The NCS called on Nigerians to be wise and refrain from patronising the fraudsters.

See the statement from the NCS below:

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Customs Service said it has seized over 3000 vehicles across the country between January and October in line with the extant law.

Joseph Attah, the public relations officer of the service, said the recent raid of car shops was in line with section 147 of the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA) which empowers it to search shops suspected to be having smuggled items.

Daily Trust reports that some auto dealers grumbled over alleged rip-off and harassment by officials of the customs who raided their shops in commando style in search of smuggled vehicles.

However, the customs’ spokesman who justified the action said the raid was to ascertain the genuineness of vehicles displayed at car shops.

According to him, many of the importers came through unapproved routes. He said any vehicle imported through unapproved route was a smuggled one.

