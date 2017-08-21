Home | News | General | Aso rock rats: 2 months after return, Buhari is still working from home - Popular media house alleges

- President Buhari seems to still be working from his residence two months after his return from medical leave

- The presidnet had initially announced that he would be working from home due to renovations in his office

- However a popular media house spoke to his spokesperson and it was confirmed that he is yet to resume in the office

Two days after he returned from a medical vacation which spanned 103 days, President Buahri wrote to the National Assembly, in line with constitutional provisions, intimating the parliament of his return to the country and resumption of office in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said: “In compliance with Section 145 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), I write to intimate that I have resumed my functions as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with effect from Monday, 21st August, 2017, after my medical follow-up in the United Kingdom.”‎

Then NAIJ.com reported that the president would temporarily operate from his official residence located in the villa due to the renovation of his main office by Julius Berger.

Buhari's spokesperson Bashir Ahmad, explained that “Some renovations are ongoing at the office. He’ll be back to the main office after the work."

Garba Shehu also said: “He has been using the residential office. What is important is that the job gets done. Whether he does it from his bedroom or his sitting room or his anteroom, it does not matter. Let the job be done. And the job will be done."

However according to The Guardian, two months after, the president still shuttles between the office in his official residence and the new banquet hall located beside the main office, where he occasionally receives visitors.

When he was contacted by the media house, Garba Shehu allegedly said: “No section of the law or constitution is breached. The entire presidential complex is both office and home to the president. He is right to use any part as his office so long as the job gets done.”

NAIJ.com earlier reported that Tunde Braimoh, chairman committee on information of the Lagos state House of Assembly called on the President Muhammadu Buhari’s media aide to make sure that he put the office of the president in order.

Braimoh on Wednesday, August 23, made this call in reaction to a statement credited to Buhari’s aide about the president working from his residence because his office was infested with rodents.

He said: ''It becomes superfluous, superficial and verbose of the media office to talk so tersely and scantily of the country’s highest office as to say it was infested by rodents. It is a national embarrassment which smirks of systemic failure and abject degradation."

