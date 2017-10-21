Home | News | General | Declare state of emergency on federal roads - Reps tell FG

Lawmakers in the lower chamber of the National Assembly have called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency on dilapidated federal roads in the country.

The House of Representatives made the statement on Thursday, October 26, sequel to the passage of a motion by a member, Segun Adekola titled: “Need to declare a state of emergency on rehabilitation of federal roads across the country", the Nation reports.

In his motion, Adekola raised concerns on the condition of most federal roads that link all parts of the federation.

He said the poor state of most federal roads was a source of concern to the citizens.

"The budgetary allocation for rehabilitation/ maintenance of the roads are usually less than forty- five (45) percent, whereas road infrastructure deficit was estimated in 2015 at N2 trillion," he said.

Adekola noted that the problem was compounded by the poor network of railway system covering the length of the country which had made road transportation the most widely available means of movement from one part of the country to another.

He said: "The zero budgeting system being implemented by the federal government is hampering effective rehabilitation and construction of roads in the country given that there is no alternative means of funding this critical sector.”

The lawmaker said some of the federal roads which were in deplorable condition include: “Owo-Ikare-Kabba, Ikare- Omuo- Kabba, Ipele- Kabba,Isua- Ibilo-Okene, Okene- Obajana, Abuja-Lokoja- Okene, Lagos- Ibadan expressway, Okigwe- Umuahia, Enugu- Awka- Onitsha."

He said the absence of public private partnership scheme and the failure of successive administrations to prioritise road construction and maintenance had worsened the problem.

Following Adekola’s submission, the lawmakers mandated its committee on works to ascertain the status of the federal roads across the country, the contracts awarded for their rehabilitation, the budgeted sums and state of execution from 2007 till date.

Meanwhile, the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has finally approved the draft budget estimates for 2018 after months of delay.

The estimates were approved at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Thursday, October 26, the minister of budget and planning, Udoma Udoma, has disclosed.

Premium Times reports that the minister said the council will consult with the National Assembly to determine when the president will submit the draft estimates for the consideration of the two chambers.

He however declined to comment on the details of the approved budget on the basis that only the president was empowered by the constitution to give out the details of the document.

