Home | News | General | Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy, spotted in a N1.8m dress

- The Knowles-Carter family made a public appearance at a wedding in Louisiana

- They were attending a friend's wedding

- They posed for photos with the bride and the groom

NAIJ.com shares this look into the private lives of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, who attended a friend’s wedding on October 7.

The famous family stole the show in their fashionable ensembles, upstaging the bride and everyone else in attendance.

"If Beyoncé don't look like Blue on this photo!!!"

Beyoncé wore a peach colored gown, which was all anyone could talk about. The gorgeous dress featured a low-cut neckline, a cape and long sleeves.

READ ALSO: Tboss and Uti Nwachukwu hang out in Abuja

The low neckline in particular garnered a lot of attention online, with many surprised that Beyoncé could pull off such daring looks so soon after giving birth.

Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z welcomed twins Rumi and Sir Carter in June 2017, but they were not seen at the wedding.

Instead, the music royalty couple took their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy along with them to attend the wedding in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Young Blue also became a topic of discussion all over the internet after it was determined that her bejeweled dress had quite a price tag attached to it.

It seems like nothing but the best is good enough for their daughter. Beyoncé got the hand-sewn Mischka Aoki dress for Blue at the price of $5000.

READ ALSO: Tonto Dikeh shares cute photos of her son

Killer style isn’t the only thing that Blue has in common with her famous mother. Recently, fans noted the similarities between the two.

PAY ATTENTION: Read best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, shared a picture of Beyoncé as a child, and the internet were quick to point out the similarities between young Beyoncé and her five-year-old daughter.

Source: Getty Images/GlobalImagesUkraine

Jay-Z also had a touching moment with his daughter, when they danced together during the wedding ceremony.

Pictures and videos of their family outing were shared on Instagram, where fans were quick to comment on their clothing.

READ ALSO: Asa reveals she will like to work with Wizkid, says they will make something nice

Harrysong explains why people shouldn't call him a legend yet - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naij.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General