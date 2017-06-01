Home | News | General | Don’t use Ogun roads for social functions, TRACE warns

By Bose Adelaja

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, TRACE, today, urged the general public to desist from using the newly constructed Ogun Standard roads for organizing parties and other social events.

TRACE Corps Commander/Chief Executive, Cdr. Seni Ogunyemi, gave the directive in Abeokuta, while reacting to the use of part of Omida axis of the stretch of the road from Ojere to Adatan, in Abeokuta, by market women to organize a party.

He urged them to use event centres and open fields spread across the state, which, according to him, are rented out for such occasions.

The TRACE boss who warned on the use of the roads, for occasions, especially the newly constructed Ogun Standard roads, in all the three senatorial districts of the state namely Ogun East, Ogun West and Ogun Central, said henceforth, they should not be used for social functions.

Cdr. Ogunyemi cautioned that, apart from the risk the convener and guests at such parties are exposed to, in case of brake failure of an on-coming vehicle, such conduct also narrows the road capacity for human and vehicular transit.

He noted that anyone caught after this directive would be prosecuted in accordance with TRACE Law (Sections 8 & 9).

