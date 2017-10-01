Home | News | General | Major beneficiaries of Nigeria’s crude oil theft bazaar
Major beneficiaries of Nigeria’s crude oil theft bazaar



  • India 226,352,489 barrels,
  • Netherland 153,921,161 barrels  
  • Australia 21,473,826 barrels. 
  • Brazil 548,000 barrels. 
  • Canada 40,164,332 barrels. 
  • China 15,904,750 barrels 
  • France 89,485,999 
  • Germany 26,508,916 
  • Greece 1,104,500 barrels 
  • Ghana 13,333,832 barrels 
  • Indonesia 41,788,250 barrels 
  • Ireland 2,686,998 barrels 
  • Italy 70,681,997 barrels 
  • Ivory Coast 48,697,499 barrels 
  • Japan 4,352,000 barrels 
  • Malaysia 1,991,000 barrels 
  • Portugal 8,506,500 barrels 
  • Sweden 22,445,000 barrels 
  • Senegal 13,308,500 barrels 
  • Singapore 3,249,250 barrels 
  • Norway 936,500 barrels
  • Netherland Antilles 397,000 barrels 
  • South Africa 64,265,166 barrels 
  • South Korea 254,250 barrels 
  • Spain 115,413,332 barrels 
  • Ukraine 553,500 barrels
  • Turkey 5,316,000 barrels
  • United States 391,141,049 barrels 
  • St croix 594,500 barrels 
  • Togo 5,778,000 barrels 
  • Thailand 1,921,000 barrels 
  • Taiwan 1,395,500 barrels

Uruguay 8,778,250 barrels 

  • Denmark 1,460,500 barrels 
  • Croatia 2,188,000 barrels 
  • Peru 18,434,500

