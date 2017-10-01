Major beneficiaries of Nigeria’s crude oil theft bazaar
- India 226,352,489 barrels,
- Netherland 153,921,161 barrels
- Australia 21,473,826 barrels.
- Brazil 548,000 barrels.
- Canada 40,164,332 barrels.
- China 15,904,750 barrels
- France 89,485,999
- Germany 26,508,916
- Greece 1,104,500 barrels
- Ghana 13,333,832 barrels
- Indonesia 41,788,250 barrels
- Ireland 2,686,998 barrels
- Italy 70,681,997 barrels
- Ivory Coast 48,697,499 barrels
- Japan 4,352,000 barrels
- Malaysia 1,991,000 barrels
- Portugal 8,506,500 barrels
- Sweden 22,445,000 barrels
- Senegal 13,308,500 barrels
- Singapore 3,249,250 barrels
- Norway 936,500 barrels
- Netherland Antilles 397,000 barrels
- South Africa 64,265,166 barrels
- South Korea 254,250 barrels
- Spain 115,413,332 barrels
- Ukraine 553,500 barrels
- Turkey 5,316,000 barrels
- United States 391,141,049 barrels
- St croix 594,500 barrels
- Togo 5,778,000 barrels
- Thailand 1,921,000 barrels
- Taiwan 1,395,500 barrels
Uruguay 8,778,250 barrels
- Denmark 1,460,500 barrels
- Croatia 2,188,000 barrels
- Peru 18,434,500
