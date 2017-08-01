Home | News | General | Lagos to enforce construction insurance from 2018 – Official

Lagos State is set to enforce compulsory construction insurance next year to safeguard against building collapse in the state.

Mr Hakeem Dickson, Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, disclosed this during a panel discussion at the 2017 Conference of the Nigerian Institute of Building on Thursday in Lagos.

According to him, construction insurance will be made compulsory in Lagos as from 2018 for those constructing new houses.

“Another element we would add from next year is a compulsory insurance; the construction insurance is to be enforced from 2018,” Dickson said.

He said that the commission engaged in proactive activities to ensure safety in construction sites by ensuring that materials were properly piled and separated in a safe manner to prevent injuries and accidents.

Also speaking at the conference, Mr Sodehinde Nurudeen, General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), lamented the haphazard development in the state.

Nurudeen said that 80 per cent of buildings in Lagos were illegal developments without the requisite approvals and permits, adding that most buildings were constructed before the regulatory authorities could reach them.

“80 per cent of buildings in Lagos are illegal.

“No single government agency can bring sanity in the building error in Lagos,’’ he said.

He called on all professionals in the building industry to collaborate to tackle the problem headlong.

Nurudeen also called on Lagos residents to acquire the requisite permits and approvals before constructing houses to safeguard their investments and prevent building collapse.

Prof. Martins Dada, Department of Building, University of Lagos, called for the collaboration of all agencies of government to make the process of acquiring approvals and permits less cumbersome.

Dada said that there was need for harmony among the agencies so that they do not work at cross purposes.

“What I propose is that we can come together.

“My submission is that we need to have a joint action board,’’ he said.

