President Buhari hosts Saraki, Dogara to dinner in Aso Rock (photos)

- President Muhammadu Buhari apologises to members of the national assembly over a row they had with security personnel at Aso Rock

- The misunderstanding occurred after the chief security officer to the president insisted on searching lawmakers invited for dinner at the state house

President Muhammadu Buhari has held a private dinner with the Senate president, Bukola Saraki, and speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, at the state house in Abuja on Thursday, October 26.

The dinner was also attended by the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, chief of staff to the president, Mallam Abba Kyari, the senior special assistant to the president on National Assembly (Senate), Ita Enang and senior special assistant to the president on National Assembly (House of Representatives), Sumaila Kawu.

At the meeting, the president apologised to members of the national assembly over a row they had with security personnel earlier on Thursday.

He then said the dinner, earlier arranged for Thursday, October 26, will now hold on Tuesday, Cotober 31, according to presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina.

See pictures of the dinner Buhari had with Saraki and Dogara below:

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that there was confusion late Thursday, October 26, when the president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, and other principal officers of the National Assembly were barred from entering Aso Rock.

The Punch reports that the top lawmakers were supposed to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over the 2018 appropriation bill, but were turned back when they arrived Aso Rock.

According to the report, the lawmakers had met at Saraki’s house before leaving for Aso Rock, the seat of power, in a white coaster bus.

The report which quoted an aide to one of the lawmakers as confirming the incident, said the chief security officer to President Buhari insisted on searching each of the 20 lawmakers.

All efforts by the lawmakers to resolve the issue with the security official allegedly failed making them turn back.

