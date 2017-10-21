Home | News | General | Anambra guber: Election observers predict low voters turn out

- Preparations are in top gear for the Anambra governorship election scheduled for Saturday, November 18

- A youth-based non-governmental organization, Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth & Advancement (YIAGA), has released its first pre-election observation report concerning the upcoming election

- The group engaged locally recruited and well trained election observers to carry out the comprehensive report

A youth-based non-governmental organization, Youth Initiative for Advocacy, Growth & Advancement (YIAGA), has raised concerns that there would likely be voter apathy in the upcoming Anambra governorship election scheduled for Saturday, November 18.

This was revealed by YIAGA's executive director, Samson Itodo during the public presentation of Watching The Vote Pre-Elections Observation (PREO) report for election on Thursday, October 26 in Abuja.

L-R: Programmes Manager YIAGA; Cynthia Mbamalu, Board Chairman; Professor Dakas C. Dakas and Executive Director YIAGA; Samson Itodo. Photo credit: Twitter/@YIAGA

According to Itodo, the voter apathy recorded in Edo and Ondo states is likely to repeat itself in Anambra except the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) intensifies its voter education programmes across the state.

NAIJ.com gathered that YIAGA engaged locally recruited and well trained election observers to carry out its comprehensive report in all the 21 Local Government Areas of Anambra state.

This report is also the first in series four (4) to be released by YIAGA in the build-up to the election.

The major findings from the latest PREO report are focused on:

1. Minimal visibility of voter education activities across the 21 LGAs

2. Ongoing campaigns by major political parties at the local level

3. Hate speeches against candidates on the basis of their gender, age and faith and

4. Campaigns devoid of violence in almost all LGAs observed.

Based on the findings, YIAGA recommends that:

1. The INEC, National Orientation Agency (NOA), political parties, the media and civil society organisations with a mandate to provide voter information, intensify voter education campaigns across the 21 LGAs in the state.

2. The INEC leadership should ensure adequate monitoring and supervision of its planned voter education programs at the local government level

3. All election stakeholders should ensure voter education campaigns or political empowerment programs are targeted at women, youth and persons living with disability to increase their participation in the electoral process.

4. Candidates, media houses and citizens should continue to abstain from using hate speeches or incendiary language as election day approaches.

The report also observed that there is low interventions by ey stakeholders aimed at enhancing the capacity or participation of women, youth and people living with disabilities candidates or voters in the upcoming election.

YIAGA observers on ground in the state reported that they did not observe or hear civil society organisations conduct youth, women and people living with disabilities-specific voter education programs.

“Having observed the pre-election environment over a period of time, it is clear that election campaign period is now in full swing and the activities of political parties and INEC are increasingly dominating the political space in the state.

“YIAGA WTV therefore assures the public that it will continue to observe the Anambra 2017 pre-election environment and will duly share its findings with the public periodically. Should any issue arise, YIAGA will expose it and call on the appropriate actors to resolve it,” the report concluded.

Source: Naij.com

