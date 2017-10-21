Home | News | General | Despite being on the run, Maina’s governorship campaign posters flood Abuja, Kaduna (photo)

- President Muhammadu Buhari orders removal of ex-pension boss, Abdulrasheed Maina, from the civil service

- Since his removal, Maina’s whereabouts has remained unknown

- Acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, declines comments on why Abdulrasheed Maina evaded arrest despite being declared wanted since 2015

Despite being on the run, the posters of ex-chairman of Presidential Task Force on Pensions reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, have already flooded parts of Abuja, and Kaduna metropolis.

The ex-pension boss has been on the run since President Muhammadu Buhari ordered his removal from the federal civil service for alleged graft amounting to the tune of N2bn.

But since his removal, his whereabouts has remained unknown to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) which has sealed up some of his properties.

However, the ex-pension boss is reportedly nursing the ambition of ruling Borno state in 2019.

Though, Maina is yet to publicly join any political party, the wanted civil servant might have declared his intention to contest in the Borno state gubernatorial election with his posters which have been sighted in some areas of Kaduna and Abuja, Vanguard reports.

One of his posters, described him as the hope for 2019.

“Hope 2019 and a promise: “Borno Shall be great Again and with Abdulrasheed Maina, Our Future is Guaranteed," the poster, which has the imprint of Borno Stakeholders’ Forum, stated.

See the photo of Main's poster below:

Meanwhile, the acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu on Thursday, October 26, declined comments on why the embattled former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina evaded arrest despite being declared wanted since 2015.

Daily Trust reports that Magu, while fielding question from journalists on why Maina returned to the country without the knowledge of the anti-graft agency, said he would make a comment at the appropriate time.

NAIJ.com gathered that Magu however assured that President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government would not disappoint the rest of the world in its fight against corruption.

Source: Naij.com

