Why we are backing Lagos Fashion & Design week again–Fetswallet boss

Fetswallet, one of Nigeria’s fastest growing mobile payment companies is making a landmark in its sponsoring of Lagos Fashion and Design Week, which kicked off on Wednesday and will run till October 28 for the second consecutive year. This is even as mobile payments are increasingly seen as a key part of Nigerian fashion and creative industries’ growth.

In a chat with WG before the event kicked off on Tuesday, at Eko Atlantic, Lagos, Ms Omotade Odunowo, fets CEO, said: “Fashion and fintech are a natural fit, with mobile money having the potential to turn the Nigerian fashion industry into a world class business. Our mobile money service now accommodates not just transfers between individuals, but also corporate clients. With fetswallet, you can pay everyone in the fashion value chain, and this is what we will demonstrate during Lagos Fashion & Design Week.”

Ms Omotade Odunowo

The company has also announced that Orange Culture (designer Adebayo Oke-Lawal), will be fets’ brand ambassador during the week. Fresh from a fashion show at the prestigious London department store Selfridges in September, Orange Culture will raise awareness of the fets track record in supporting Nigeria’s creative industries. This is in addition to an appearance of? Harvey Imama, fets’ head of IT at the Fashion Business Series panel on Thursday 26th.

Continuing, Ms Odunowo said: “Participation of Orange Culture highlights our commitment to creating value in fashion and art, which has been our motto for the past two years.

Orange Culture is quickly building an international reputation, as his recent show in London suggests. Having our own Harvey Imama at the panel session on Thursday is crucial to advancing our view that mobile money will help transform fashion in Nigeria into a fully-fledged business.

fets is proud to be part of that transformation. Whether it is used to pay workers or suppliers, fashion models or designers, in other words, whether it is used to pay for goods or services, our application fetswallet will ensure that everyone gets paid in a quick, reliable and affordable way.

