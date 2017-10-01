Afro-roots reggae singer, Rex Suru, lights up Freedom Park
By Effa Ebu
In a yearly fashion characteristic of him, Nigerian-born the United States-based Afro-roots reggae singer, Rex Olisuru Ogunniyi, a.k.a Rex Suru, will today, light up popular event centre, Freedom Park, Lagos, with his unique Afro-roots reggae music genre, a blend of spiritual, political and social tunes.
During the last quarter of every year, Rex who plays a blend of West African rhythmic afro-beat with Jamaican Ska Reggae thrills lovers of reggae music to a night of reggae music panache. The musician of Itsekiri background who prides himself as the pioneer of Afro-roots reggae music shares many of Fela’s ideas, as his music promotes spiritual, political, and social themes.
To join him on the stage are; Bongolipso, Debbie, Mazi Chijioke, Gloria Ibru, and D-Flex. The night promises to be an atmosphere of fun and good music to the soul.
