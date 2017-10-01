Home | News | General | Afro-roots reggae singer, Rex Suru, lights up Freedom Park
A great idea
Weather doesn’t disrupt our services, says Kwesé TV

Afro-roots reggae singer, Rex Suru, lights up Freedom Park



  • 3 hours 25 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

By Effa Ebu

In a yearly fashion characteristic of him, Nigerian-born the United States-based Afro-roots reggae singer, Rex Olisuru Ogunniyi, a.k.a Rex Suru, will today, light up popular event centre, Freedom Park,  Lagos, with his unique Afro-roots reggae music genre, a blend of spiritual, political and social tunes.

Rex Suru

During the last quarter of every year, Rex who plays a blend of West African rhythmic afro-beat with Jamaican Ska Reggae thrills lovers of reggae music to a night of reggae music panache. The musician of Itsekiri background who prides himself as the pioneer of Afro-roots reggae music shares many of Fela’s ideas, as his music promotes spiritual, political, and social themes.

To join him on the stage are; Bongolipso, Debbie, Mazi Chijioke, Gloria Ibru, and D-Flex. The night promises to be an atmosphere of fun and good music to the soul.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Afro-roots reggae singer, Rex Suru, lights up Freedom Park
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 Displaying 1 - 100 of 473