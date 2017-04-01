Home | News | General | Media trial, gimmick to cover up crimes – Magu

By Rosemary Onuoha

LAGOS — Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has described the term “media trial” as only a gimmick by corrupt individuals to cover up the truth.

Magu

Magu, who stated this at the launch of ‘Corruption Busters 2017’ at the EFCC Lagos office , noted that there was no one strategy to fighting corruption, explaining that all strategies could be thrown at the corrupt individuals to recover looted money from them.

Pleading with Nigerians to stop celebrating corruption as it would go a long way to hamper the fight against corruption, Magu said: “There is nothing like media trial. The term is a gimmick by corrupt people to hide the truth.

“If you are a thief, you should be exposed. If you have looted the public fund, we will expose you. There is nothing wrong in that. The people should know that you have stolen their money.”

Our own is to carry out thorough investigation, provide sufficient evidence and leave it with the court. The corrupt are not saying that they have not stolen because we have sufficient evidence. They should tell Nigerians that they have not stolen rather than use ‘media trial’ to confuse people.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General