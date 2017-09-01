Home | News | General | FG’s Home-Grown Feeding Programme boosts economic activities of Bauchi Meat Factory

Bauchi – Federal Government's Home Grown Feeding Programme has helped enhance the fortunes of Bauchi Meat Company, General Manager, of the company, Dr Alkasim Ibrahim said on Thursday.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi, the manager said the company now processed 150 cows weekly, as against 10 before the commencement of the programme in the state.

According to him, the number of animals being slaughtered increased drastically because the company provides beef for the feeding of over 237,557 primary school pupils being fed under the programme.

Ibrahim said the boost in activities of the company also enabled the provision of jobs to 150 youth.

He added that the increase in revenue being generated had also enabled the company to revive its obsolete equipment for efficiency services.

“The company has engaged more than 150 youths because of the home grown feeding, as such the state government has reduced unemployed youth through the programme.

“They are engaged in various processing units, ranging from packaging to delivery.

“The company is presently providing meat to 237,557 primary one to three pupils in just Bauchi Senatorial District.

“This meat company has being in existence for 53 years and has the capacity to supply Nigeria and West Africa with wholesome meat, as such government should patronize it,” he urged. (NAN)

