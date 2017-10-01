Home | News | General | Iheanacho to face former club in Carabao Cup Q/Final

Super Eagles and Leicester City trio, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa will play Manchester City in the quarter final of the Carabao Cup.

Iheanacho who joined Leicester from Manchester City opened his goal scoring account for the club in the Carabao Cup when they saw off Leeds United 3-1.

City who are yet to lose a game this term relied on penalties to defeat a resilient Wolverhampton Wanderers thanks to Claudio Bravo’s heroics.

Ties will be played the week commencing 18th December.

Full quarter-final draw:

Leicester v CITY

Bristol City v Manchester United

Arsenal v West Ham

Chelsea v Bournemouth

