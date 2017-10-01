Home | News | General | Vanguard’s Corporate Affairs Manager, Oni-Omoregie passes on

VANGUARD Media Limited’s Corporate Affairs Manager, Mr. Victor Oni-Omoregie, 61, is dead.

He died Wednesday, October 25, 2017, after a brief illness.

Mr. Victor Oni-Omoregie

A native of Benin, Edo State, Oni-Omoregie attended University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, Enugu State, and University of Ibadan, UI, Oyo State, where he obtained BSc Philosophy and MSc Industrial/Organisational Philosophy, respectively, among others including Diploma in Desktop Publishing.

Before joining Vanguard, he had worked with College of Education, Warri, in the then Bendel State (now Delta State), Newswatch Magazine, Benin City, office, also in the then Bendel State.

The late Corporate Affairs Manager is survived by his widow, children, brothers and sisters, among others.

Burial arrangement will be announced later by his family.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General