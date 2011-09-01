Home | News | General | Coscharis thrills BMW enthusiasts with new 5 Series at Bimmerfest 2017

By Theodore Opara

Sequel to the BMW 5 Series inauguration recently, Coscharis Motors Plc in partnership with BMW Club Nigeria, demonstrated the next step to automated driving through the BMW 5 Series automated driving capability during the recent BMW Club 2017 Bimmerfest event held at the Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island Lagos.

The event, according to Coscharis officials aimed at celebrating BMW achievements and its enthusiasts across the country while highlighting BMW performance.

BMW

According to Abiona Babarinde, General Manager, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group, the essence of the collaboration with the BMW Club Nigeria is to create an enabling and empowering environment for BMW owners and fans in Nigeria.

”It is an avenue for the customers to be celebrated as proud owners of their favourite BMW automobile brand and share experiences amongst each other while Coscharis Motors, as the exclusive representative of BMW, gladly takes feedback towards effective resolution of any after sales setbacks overtime to further delight the customers for their continued loyalty,”Babarinde said.

One of the key highlights of the event was when Joseph Omokhapue, National Sales Manager, Coscharis BMW demonstrated some of the unique features in the new BMW 5 series, which offer the driver unbeatable support – not only at critical moments but also in less demanding situations at the wheel, such as traffic jams, slow-moving traffic and monotonous stretches of motorway. The 5 Series is fitted as standard with a stereo camera, which teams up with optional radar and ultrasound sensors to monitor the area around the car. Other new features in the BMW 5 Series include evasion aid and crossing traffic warning Lane Change Assistant and Lane Keeping Assistant with active side collision protection.

“The latter keeps an eye on the lane markings and the area around the car, and actively helps the driver to avoid looming collisions by applying corrective steering inputs.

Similarly, the Park Assist helps the car to identify available space and park itself with minimal or no assistance from the driver.

There were series of power and performance demonstrations of the BMW cars and Motorbikes during the festival and an array display of the latest BMW Cars by Coscharis Motors and other BMW owners.

