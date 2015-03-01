Home | News | General | Cash reward awaits winners at Akure Car Rally —Work & play

Handsome cash reward awaits winners at the work and Play Auto Rally that flags off in Ilara-Mokin and Akure in Ondo State on 10th and 11th of November, 2017.

Kome Brown, Chief Executive of Work and Play, organisers of the rally informed that the event would be an improvement from the maiden edition which held in Sagamu, Ogun State earlier in the year.

Part of the improvement includes a raise in the total purse of the participants to about N2 million. “Work and Play as the name suggests is designed as a breather for the working class, while Auto Rally is the key activity. After the inaugural edition, we have raised the standard of the event, including the total purse for our winners and the overall outlook of the event.” she said.

According to her, the two-day race will hold in Ilara-Imokin, Akure, Ondo State, adding that, beyond bringing together people from the corporate world, the event is also a platform to develop and support the auto racing industry in the country. Kome explained: “The race would be held in three categories, Off-Road, on-Road and Bike Race”

The Off-Road race would flag off the event where 4x 4 and Sports Utility Vehicles have been penciled down to race. It would be flagged off in Ilara Imokin with the Chairman of Elizade Chief Michael Ade-Ojo unveiling the race.

The Road race is however scheduled for mid-day in Akure by Obafemi Awolowo Way, through Alfred Rewane road, while the bike race involving locals will follow later in the day.

The Work and Play Auto Rally has attracted the attention of the FIA (Federation Internationale de l’Automobile) the world governing body for the car race and their officials would be on ground to manage the affairs of the race.

Some side attraction has been scheduled for the race which includes drifting and car stunts.

In all over, 100 participants are expected to grace the Akure edition of the Auto Rally.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General